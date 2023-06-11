Hood Candyz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Why U Gelly. This strain is known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, with hints of grape and berry. Hood Candyz is a rare and potent strain that can deliver a relaxing and euphoric high. Hood Candyz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hood Candyz effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hood Candyz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Solfire Gardens, Hood Candyz features flavors like grape, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Hood Candyz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Hood Candyz is a cannabis strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hood Candyz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.