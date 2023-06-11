Hood Candyz
aka Hood Candy
Hood Candyz effects are mostly calming.
Hood Candyz potency is higher THC than average.
Hood Candyz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Why U Gelly. This strain is known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, with hints of grape and berry. Hood Candyz is a rare and potent strain that can deliver a relaxing and euphoric high. Hood Candyz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hood Candyz effects include happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hood Candyz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Solfire Gardens, Hood Candyz features flavors like grape, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Hood Candyz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Hood Candyz is a cannabis strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hood Candyz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Buy strains with similar effects to Hood CandyzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Hood Candyz strain effects
Hood Candyz strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Pain
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hood Candyz products near you
Similar to Hood Candyz near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—