stock photo similar to Hot Donna
HybridTHC 32%CBD

Hot Donna

Hot Donna is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Super Sour Diesel. This strain is named after its fiery and pungent aroma that can make your mouth water. Hot Donna is 27-36% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hot Donna effects include euphoria, creativity, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hot Donna when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and nausea. Bred by FR33DOM FARMS, Hot Donna features flavors like sweet, spicy, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Hot Donna typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a sativa-dominant hybrid that can help them feel happy and motivated. Hot Donna is also known for its dazzling trichome-covered buds that resemble candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Donna, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Hot Donna

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Hot Donna products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Hot Donna near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Hot Donna strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight