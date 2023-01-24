Hubba Bubba Kush
aka Hubba Bubba, Hubba Bubba OG, HBK
Hubba Bubba Kush effects are mostly calming.
Hubba Bubba Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Hubba Bubba Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Hubba Bubba Kush strain effects
Hubba Bubba Kush strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
