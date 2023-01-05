Ice Cream Mintz
aka Ice Cream Mints
Ice Cream Mintz effects are mostly calming.
Ice Cream Mintz potency is higher THC than average.
Ice Cream Mintz, also known as Ice Cream Mints,, is a indica weed strain made by crossing Ice Cream Cake and Kush Mints. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, giggly, and happy. Ice Cream Mintz has 34% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ice Cream Mintz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Ice Cream Mintz strain effects
Ice Cream Mintz strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
