Ice Cream Sherbet
Ice Cream Sherbet potency is higher THC than average.
Ice Cream Sherbet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Sherbert. Ice Cream Sherbet is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Ice Cream Sherbet is bred by Motherland Genetics and the dominant terpene is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Sherbet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
