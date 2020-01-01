ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ice Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Ice Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Ice Kush

Ice Kush

Coming from southern Spain, Ice Kush was bred by Advanced Seeds by crossing an unknown Kush with a South African Sativa. This strain is named for its appearance—white pistils and a lot of resin make buds appear as if covered in ice. Buds grow big and loose while putting out an enticing citrus aroma and a potent high.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Ice Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ice Kush nearby.

Products with Ice Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ice Kush nearby.