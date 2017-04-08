ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ice Princess
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Ice Princess
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Ice Princess

Ice Princess

Ice Princess by Brothers Grimm Seeds is a hybrid cross between a Cinderella 99 mother and a White Widow father. This combination creates dense, resinous pine tree shaped colas that reek of skunk, spice, and tropical fruit. It fares best indoors and is known to yield larger crops with the addition of extra light. Ice Princess offers consumers cerebral effects similar to Cinderella 99, but with heavier physical potency.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for Tsnky53
Member since 2014
What can I say? The buds were a nice color, density and had quite an aroma! After 2 hits off of a bong, I definitely felt it more in my head, a nice uplifted and euphoric feeling is what I was met with! But as I smoked more, I felt a more body stone, l felt relaxed, calm and lazy! I'd say this is mo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for barrymfbenson
Member since 2018
Quite the heavy duty bud if I must say! Tasted amazing and the smoke gave off an incredible smell. Definitely would smash again 10/10!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TinglyUplifted
write a review

Find Ice Princess nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ice Princess nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Ice Princess

Products with Ice Princess

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ice Princess nearby.