Ice Princess by Brothers Grimm Seeds is a hybrid cross between a Cinderella 99 mother and a White Widow father. This combination creates dense, resinous pine tree shaped colas that reek of skunk, spice, and tropical fruit. It fares best indoors and is known to yield larger crops with the addition of extra light. Ice Princess offers consumers cerebral effects similar to Cinderella 99, but with heavier physical potency.
