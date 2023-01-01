Ice Wine
Ice Wine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pimp Slap and a cross of Oregon Grapes and 1988 G13 HashPlant. This strain from Terra Firma Exclusives is an ultra rare and exclusive bud that has a stunning appearance and a complex flavor profile. Ice Wine has dense, frosty nugs with purple hues and orange hairs. Ice Wine is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Wine effects include giggly, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Wine when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Terra Firma Exclusives, Ice Wine features flavors like grape, hash, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which gives it a refreshing and alerting aroma. The average price of Ice Wine typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a high THC content and a unique and delicious flavor, Ice Wine may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Wine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
