ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ill OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ill OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 10 reviews

Ill OG

Ill OG

Ill OG by Los Angeles Kush is a True OG backcross that goes three generations deep. This strain’s OG aroma is all pine and earth, speaking to the heavy, long-lasting physical effects that saddle the body with weighted relaxation. Its carefree buzz makes this stoney indica perfect for curbing stress and depression. Couchlock and lethargy are natural side effects, so consider enjoying this sedating strain later in the evening.   

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
If you have depression or just in a crappy mood, Los Angeles Kush's Ill OG will pull you out of that mental slump; however, your body will slowly and steadily be reduced to a sack of potatoes *couch-lock warning. Reminiscent of its True OG lineage, Ill OG is a true Indica among indicas, and can be i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for DaKushing10
Member since 2017
I'LL OG is my favorite strain of flower to smoke on. Always has a strong potent smell, beautiful taste and delivers a good lasting high. If u haven't tried it I recommend you get some ASAP!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CentralToast
Member since 2017
Incredibly potent and long lasting. No need to overdo it with this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Ill OG by Los Angeles Kush is an 70% Indica containing 29% THC. The full army green buds have tan pistils & are covered in crystal trichomes. Spicy herbal pine is the smell & taste. This long lasting Indica sedates the body & liberates the mind which can lead to a great nights sleep if used before b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Hardplastic
Member since 2018
My first high is at this moment and it’s one of the best Indicas I had so far. I don’t get as couched locked as says but again everyone’s high is different sometimes. I’m having laugh attacks the past 30 mins so this one definitely gives me the giggles. The euphoria is like a Mario mama Mia a weegi ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Ill OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ill OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ill OG

Lineage

Strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
Ill OG

Products with Ill OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ill OG nearby.

Most popular in