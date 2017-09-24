3C Illuminati OG is a direct cut from Josh D’s 1996 Club 33 OG phenome and makes up the genetic backbone of many west coast cannabis varieties. In spite of its ubiquity, its origins remain a debatable mystery (as its name suggests). The colas are a blend of beautiful green tones and its scent is fresh and piney. Illuminati’s denseness hits the tongue with a blast of pine and a touch of tar, just to be followed by a subtle floral sweetness. Its effects set in very quickly, starting with a relaxation that begins at the crown of the head and melts over the entire body.
