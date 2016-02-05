ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 50 reviews

In The Pines

In The Pines

From Aficionado Seeds comes In The Pines, a sativa-dominant strain bred by crossing Pineapple Thai, Master Kush, and Pineapple. Tropical fruity flavors activate on the inhale and usher in this sativa’s invigorating, active effects. Clear creativity comes alive as the senses sharpen, making In The Pines the perfect companion strain for hobbies and productive afternoons.

32 people reported 216 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 59%
Focused 56%
Energetic 46%
Creative 43%
Inflammation 34%
Pain 31%
Depression 25%
Stress 25%
Fatigue 18%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Dry mouth 6%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Pineapple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Strain
In The Pines

