Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
86
Find Pineapple Thai nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pineapple Thai nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Pineapple Thai
Hang tight. We're looking for Pineapple Thai nearby.