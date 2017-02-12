ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

3.8 86 reviews

Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.

Effects

Happy 62%
Uplifted 56%
Focused 50%
Creative 45%
Relaxed 40%
Stress 53%
Pain 45%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

86

Lineage

Thai
Pineapple Thai
In The Pines
