ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. J-27
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of J-27

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

3.9 33 reviews

J-27

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 33 reviews

J-27

Named after the Central California highway of its supposed origin, J-27 is a strong sativa that will definitely give you a fast rush. Great for battling depression and for patients who need to be focused while medicated, J-27 may cause some anxiety in higher doses. This strain is also noted for its powerful citrus-heavy aroma. J-27 flowers will be large and should have plenty of orange hairs. While its genetics are unknown, it is rumored to have some Jack Herer in its lineage and many patients find its effects to be similar.

Effects

Show all

29 people reported 228 effects
Energetic 75%
Uplifted 55%
Focused 51%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 44%
Stress 55%
Anxiety 48%
Pain 34%
Depression 24%
ADD/ADHD 20%
Dry mouth 34%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

33

Show all

Avatar for Delsin
Member since 2015
Captain's Log: 4.5.15 11:08 a.m. Amount Consumed: 0.12g Physical Description: Dense, dry flower which contains reddish-orange hairs prominently. Taste Profile: citrus mixed with a more grounded/earthy flavor. Pros: the bud is incredibly potent, allowing the user to smoke tiny portions while still ma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for WCT
Member since 2015
This stuff rocks my world. I've paid more for a lot of "so so' stuff that wasn't nearly this good. Once I finally stopped giggling & found the couch, I had some crazy fun dreams that were borderline acid trip material. It's been 25 years since that, but wow. I woke up the next morning & all I co...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for orin.flynn
Member since 2013
definitely an active sativa. I use this when hiking or going on walks. makes me feel positive, motivated, and creative.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Got a half z of J-27 the other day. DEFINETLY a SATIVA!! No joke this stuff will have you zipping around from thing to thing,thoughts coming and going. Smoking before bed is a no go, your mind will be racing and you will lay in a half awake dream state for a good hour. But for day time or morning,it...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Joemac1384
Member since 2011
just a great sativa head high, ya know. just had white widow before i just got a quater of this J27, and the white widow is a STRONG indica, but this J27 gave me a head high that the widow just couldn't compete with. this shit is bomb indoor or out. the quarter i got is 13.5% thc and 0.26% cbn. Once...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryTingly
more reviews
write a review

Find J-27 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry J-27 nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of J-27
User uploaded image of J-27
User uploaded image of J-27

Products with J-27

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for J-27 nearby.

Most popular in