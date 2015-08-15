Named after the Central California highway of its supposed origin, J-27 is a strong sativa that will definitely give you a fast rush. Great for battling depression and for patients who need to be focused while medicated, J-27 may cause some anxiety in higher doses. This strain is also noted for its powerful citrus-heavy aroma. J-27 flowers will be large and should have plenty of orange hairs. While its genetics are unknown, it is rumored to have some Jack Herer in its lineage and many patients find its effects to be similar.