Jack Smack by Ustad Seeds is an astonishingly powerful sativa. Known for its mind-warping rush of euphoria and heart-racing stimulation, Jack Smack is pure rocket fuel. Mind your dosage as this strain can easily overstimulate even the most seasoned consumer. Jack Smack is a cross of Jack Herer and Herijuana and exhibits a strong fuel aroma native to both parent strains. Enjoy this strain to combat lethargy and depression.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Lineage
