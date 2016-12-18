ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Jack Smack
Jack Smack

Jack Smack by Ustad Seeds is an astonishingly powerful sativa. Known for its mind-warping rush of euphoria and heart-racing stimulation, Jack Smack is pure rocket fuel. Mind your dosage as this strain can easily overstimulate even the most seasoned consumer. Jack Smack is a cross of Jack Herer and Herijuana and exhibits a strong fuel aroma native to both parent strains. Enjoy this strain to combat lethargy and depression.

Avatar for SkeletonGrin216
Member since 2016
I deliver mail and when I get home, I can be wiped out sometimes. And when I smoke after work I can pass out. Not on this!!! It's like the energy drink of Maryjane. It's amazing.
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for KushMage
Member since 2017
I'm personally a huge fan of Jack Herer and this bud smells strong with the Herer. Has that super sharp, poignant smell and has a very smooth taste that leaves your taste buds wanting an encore. The mind is sharp and induces a rush of positivity, creativity, and leaves an energetic trail that linger...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for shadywhite
Member since 2016
Prepare to get something done around the house. This is my favorite flower now. I love tending to my garden and keeping the house clean while on this strain. Happiness and creativity is its specialty and it smells great.
ArousedCreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for boredd9499
Member since 2017
If you're looking for that social tree that can keep the party going this is it. Such a smooth smoke with an nice energetic high that also keep the munchies at bay. this is my #1 go to hands down
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MyPottles
Member since 2015
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTinglyUplifted
Lineage

Herijuana
Jack Herer
Jack Smack

