Hybrid

4.4 12 reviews

Jane Doe

Jane Doe is perfectly named because this strain is a bit of a mystery girl, though her genetics most likely include some OG. The strain is well-balanced, with effects that provide euphoria and relief without sleepiness. This Jane is anything but plain, with a crisp lemon aroma and big, trichome-covered flowers that make her a beauty.

