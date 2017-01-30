ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Jesse's Girl
Indica

4.8 9 reviews

Jesse's Girl

Jesse’s Girl by Peak Organics is the handcrafted indica-dominant cross of Black Cherry Kush and Purple OG. This heavy hitter exhibits dense purple buds that frost over with trichomes as the plant matures. Jesse’s Girl lets off a complex autumnal odor that contains hints of oak, spiced fruit, toasted nut, and earth. Enjoy this strain to help relieve stress and fatigue throughout the day. 

Lineage

Black Cherry OG
Purple OG Kush
