Jesse’s Girl by Peak Organics is the handcrafted indica-dominant cross of Black Cherry Kush and Purple OG. This heavy hitter exhibits dense purple buds that frost over with trichomes as the plant matures. Jesse’s Girl lets off a complex autumnal odor that contains hints of oak, spiced fruit, toasted nut, and earth. Enjoy this strain to help relieve stress and fatigue throughout the day.
