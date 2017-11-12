Jilly Dawg is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by Adam Dunn. It’s a genetic cross of the tropical Jillybean and the potent Chemdawg 91. This pairing defines Jilly Dawg’s unique smell, emanating notes of mango, orange, pine, and diesel. Jilly Dawg’s sativa-driven effects make it a perfect strain for creative and social consumers looking to spur good conversation and heady thoughts.
