ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Jilly Dawg
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Jilly Dawg
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 3 reviews

Jilly Dawg

Jilly Dawg

Jilly Dawg is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by Adam Dunn. It’s a genetic cross of the tropical Jillybean and the potent Chemdawg 91. This pairing defines Jilly Dawg’s unique smell, emanating notes of mango, orange, pine, and diesel. Jilly Dawg’s sativa-driven effects make it a perfect strain for creative and social consumers looking to spur good conversation and heady thoughts. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

write a review

Find Jilly Dawg nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jilly Dawg nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
Jillybean
parent
Strain
Jilly Dawg

Products with Jilly Dawg

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Jilly Dawg nearby.

Most popular in