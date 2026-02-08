Jordanz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Jordanz.
Jordanz reviews
l........t
Today
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Had this in badder form. Had to come back to write this review because I was smacked and kept getting distracted. The high hit like a ton of bricks all at once. Definitely not a creeper. I would say I enjoy Jordanz but it is probably best if you have nothing to do later lol. Sleepy + couch lock. I have cptsd and major depressive disorder. This helps me relax and get my head somewhere else so I don’t freak about stuff. Nose is good on it gassy and citrusy. Taste is eh. 8 out of 10 I would purchase for the right price.