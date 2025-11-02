Juicee J is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Cap Junky x (Gelato 41 x Sherb bx). This is a versatile strain that thrives in any grow environment, and grows into the signature dense, chunky and grass-green buds of the GSC family. Juicee J leans more fruity candy than baked dessert, with a shifting palate of cherry, turpentine, herbal, and even lilac notes. This is a true hybrid strain experience, with a tingly body effect and serene (but not sedating) headspace. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Juicee J, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.