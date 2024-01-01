Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 31%CBD 0.1%

K1 OG

aka Killer One

K1 OG, also known as Killer One, is an OG strain bred by Sticky Status. As an homage to OG Kush, K1 OG descends from generations of crossing landrace and classic strains like Chemdog, Lemon Thai, California Bubba, and Hindu Kush. This pedigree creates a strain that induces a giggly, social, and balanced high while addressing anxiety and inflammation. K1 OG imparts a palate of herbaceous pine, earth, and lemon. It grows into dark green, bushy plants with dense, conical buds laced with orange hairs and golden trichomes.  If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed K1 OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to K1 OG

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop K1 OG products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to K1 OG near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight