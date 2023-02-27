Kali Kandy is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and happy. Kali Kandy has 14% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Kali Kandy, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
