  3. Kaptn’s Grand Dream
Hybrid

5 3 reviews

Kaptn’s Grand Dream

aka KGD

Kaptn’s Grand Dream

Kaptn’s Grand Dream is an indica-dominant hybrid steeped in genetic diversity. This particular strain crosses Granddaddy Purple, Lemon Kush, Blueberry, Grape Krypt OG, and Blue Dream to cherry-pick unique the cannabinoids that makes this strain as potent as it is flavorful. Expect fruity terpenes and moderate sedative effects that go full-on tranquilizer with continued use.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Find Kaptn’s Grand Dream nearby

