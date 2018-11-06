ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Karma OG is considered the flagship strain from Karma Genetics, and has won multiple Cannabis Cup awards. Taking over four years to breed, Karma OG was created by crossing OG #17, SFV OG, and HA-OG. Its buds are bulky and dense with a light green hue, while the smell is rich with notes of citrus, pine, and earthiness. Karma OG is potent, eye-catching, and one-of-a-kind, making it a must-have for any cannabis connoisseur.

ItzNanaz
Member since 2018
This is an excellent strain. As a chronic pain & cancer patient, I can honestly give this beauty four stars.
Wolf_Of_Vegas
Member since 2017
Karma OG is definitely a new favorite of mine. It's nice dense light green buds are covered with bright orange hairs that are drenched in trichome love. With it's OG like smell and it's earthy, lemon, pine flavors there's no doubt this is one bad ass OG pheno that's a heavy hitter for sure. After ta...
Prince55
Member since 2018
It has a distinct flavor which we liked. if you're an OG fan you will really enjoy it.
Lineage

SFV OG
SFV OG
