Kentucky Bluegrass
Kentucky Bluegrass effects are mostly energizing.
Kentucky Bluegrass is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Blueberry with Huckleberry Kush. Smoking this strain provides relaxing effects. Kentucky Bluegrass features flavors like sweet berries and lemongrass. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and stress.
Kentucky Bluegrass sensations
Kentucky Bluegrass helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
