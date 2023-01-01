Key Lime Kush
Key Lime Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Key Lime Pie with Bubba Kush. The strain tastes like citrus and has gassy undertones in the aroma. Key Lime Kush has resinous dark green buds and is generally regarded by growers as a well-rounded and impressive strain.
Key Lime Kush strain effects
Key Lime Kush strain flavors
Key Lime Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
