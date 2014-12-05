ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Key Lime Pie
Hybrid

4.5 328 reviews

Key Lime Pie

aka Key Lime GSC

Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Key Lime Pie
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Key Lime Pie from Burning Bush Nurseries is a gourmet phenotype of the superstar strain Girl Scout Cookies. Selected for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production, this dynamic hybrid boasts flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice that spark flavors of earth and chocolate when activated by heat. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. The relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia have been known to overwhelm those less familiar with cannabis.

Effects

233 people reported 1551 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 39%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 24%
Stress 29%
Pain 25%
Depression 22%
Anxiety 20%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

328

Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Strain
Key Lime Pie
Strain child
Jawa Pie
child

