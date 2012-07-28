Khola is a sociable cross between Brazilian, Thai, and Dutch strains. Originally created by Dutch Passion, Khola is giggly and mellow. Its mild nature makes it perfect for users who need to get things done. Providing you with the best of both worlds, this hybrid is uplifting and cerebral, yet provides a light and relaxing body sensation. Khola flowers between 7 and 10 weeks and grows well both indoors and outdoors, making it one of the more versatile strains available.
