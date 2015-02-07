Kilimanjaro is a pure sativa landrace from the mountain slopes of Tanzania, where it was originally cultivated for use in hunting and religious practice by the native population. Tribes commonly referred to this strain as the “elephant stomper” and utilized it for its energetic, hyper effects. Its aroma carries notes of lemony citrus and fruit, and Kilimanjaro’s tall growth makes it ideal for outdoor or greenhouse gardens.
