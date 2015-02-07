ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 122 reviews

Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro is a pure sativa landrace from the mountain slopes of Tanzania, where it was originally cultivated for use in hunting and religious practice by the native population. Tribes commonly referred to this strain as the “elephant stomper” and utilized it for its energetic, hyper effects. Its aroma carries notes of lemony citrus and fruit, and Kilimanjaro’s tall growth makes it ideal for outdoor or greenhouse gardens.

72 people reported 571 effects
Energetic 68%
Happy 68%
Uplifted 65%
Creative 52%
Focused 45%
Depression 38%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 19%
Pain 19%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Kilimanjaro

