ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. King Cake
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of King Cake

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 14 reviews

King Cake

aka Disco Glitter

King Cake

King Cake is a clone-only strain from Oregon growers Golden Beaver Farms that combines Ken’s Granddaddy Purple with Mystic Gem and was originally released under the name Disco Glitter. It has tested at up to 20% THC and combines an uplifting and creative head high with a relaxing body feel. King Cake features a unique terpene profile that smells like sweet basil and licorice and produces frosty purple, green, and yellow flowers reminiscent of the Mardi Gras pastry after which it is named.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

write a review

Find King Cake nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry King Cake nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of King Cake
User uploaded image of King Cake
User uploaded image of King Cake

Lineage

Strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
King Cake

Products with King Cake

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for King Cake nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: King Cake, Memory Loss, Urkle Train Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: King Cake, Memory Loss, Urkle Train Haze, and More

Most popular in