Coming from Dark Horse Genetics, Kings Banner is a cross of their very own Bruce Banner #3 and King Louis XIII OG x Joseph OG. Bruce Banner was named the strongest strain on Earth by High Times in 2014, and this cross increases that potency with heightened THC levels. With earthy and gassy flavors, this kushy strain may put you deep in the couch for hours on end.
