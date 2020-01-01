ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kings Banner
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Kings Banner
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Kings Banner

Kings Banner

Coming from Dark Horse Genetics, Kings Banner is a cross of their very own Bruce Banner #3 and King Louis XIII OG x Joseph OG. Bruce Banner was named the strongest strain on Earth by High Times in 2014, and this cross increases that potency with heightened THC levels. With earthy and gassy flavors, this kushy strain may put you deep in the couch for hours on end.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Kings Banner nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kings Banner nearby.

Products with Kings Banner

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kings Banner nearby.

Most popular in