In the late 1980s, the Skunk invasion landed on New Zealand’s shores. Kiwiskunk was introduced when a New Zealand Skunk variety met NYC Diesel, adding a little something extra to its flavor profile. This 75/25 indica-dominant strain gives off a very potent skunky smell with sweet and citrus flavor. You’ll likely be left with a happy but couch-locked feeling best enjoyed while curling up to a comedy movie.

Avatar for ChubbyBlazeBunni
Member since 2016
Overall I loved this strain. This strain is definitely something that you would wanna smoke if you know that you are having sex that night. Pros: 1. The major pro that I would with this strain the body high I get from it was spectacular! I made my body feel as it were electric or on "fire" Hormon...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Erin420lovesJackson
Member since 2017
I really enjoyed this strain. I read the leafly description and was wary about the negative effect of a headache. But, I didn't get any headaches. I really enjoyed getting really stoned from this bud. It's not often that I get to the point where my eyes are red and slanty, lol! But, this bud did the...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for lawofsin
Member since 2014
Kiwi skunk was yummy and had decent indica effects. The pain relief was not as pronounced as others for me. The flavor well less fruity and more earthy or kush. It did give me a very dry mouth and the munchies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 2strokeWeedBagga
Member since 2016
Very good stuff, very relaxing yet energizing!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for chea101
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
User uploaded image of Kiwiskunk
User uploaded image of Kiwiskunk

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Kiwiskunk

New Strains Alert: Boss Hogg, Brian Berry Cough, Kerala Krush, Kiwiskunk, and More
New Strains Alert: Boss Hogg, Brian Berry Cough, Kerala Krush, Kiwiskunk, and More

