ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kosher Sorbet
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Kosher Sorbet
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Kosher Sorbet

Kosher Sorbet

Crossing the award-winning Kosher Kush with Sorbet for a sweet, creamy flavor profile, Kosher Sorbet is a new addition to DNA Genetics’ sorbet lineup. Frosty dark green buds emanate an earthy, piney, kushy, and creamy goodness with a delicious taste. Not as potent as Kosher Kush, Kosher Sorbet is a tad more mellow, but may still leave you sedated and elated for hours.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Kosher Sorbet nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kosher Sorbet nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Kosher Sorbet

Products with Kosher Sorbet

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kosher Sorbet nearby.

Most popular in