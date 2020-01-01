Crossing the award-winning Kosher Kush with Sorbet for a sweet, creamy flavor profile, Kosher Sorbet is a new addition to DNA Genetics’ sorbet lineup. Frosty dark green buds emanate an earthy, piney, kushy, and creamy goodness with a delicious taste. Not as potent as Kosher Kush, Kosher Sorbet is a tad more mellow, but may still leave you sedated and elated for hours.
