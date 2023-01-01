stock photo similar to Krazy Runtz
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Krazy Runtz

aka Crazy Runtz

Krazy Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Runtz and Grease Monkey. Krazy Runtz is a potent and flavorful strain that combines the sweet and fruity flavors of Blue Runtz with the gassy and earthy aromas of Grease Monkey. Krazy Runtz is 30.9% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Krazy Runtz effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Krazy Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and appetite loss. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Krazy Runtz features flavors like fruity, gassy and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Krazy Runtz typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Krazy Runtz may leave you feeling calm, euphoric, and munchy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Krazy Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



