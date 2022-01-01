Blue Runtz
Blue Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Blue Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Runtz is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, relaxed, and creative. Blue Runtz has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Blue Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Blue Runtz sensations
Blue Runtz helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
