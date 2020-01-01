Kreamy Karamel by Kannabia Seed Company is a full indica with potent medicinal benefits. This flower sprouts dense, rock-hard buds coated in resin that emit a spicy, sweet aroma of melting sugar. Like many of Kannabia’s flowers, Kreamy Karamel is easy to grow and fast to flower, making it ideal for novice gardeners looking for international genetics. Kreamy Karamel was created by crossing an Afghani x Black Domina x Maple Leaf. Utilize this strain to tend to pain, anxiety, and PTSD.