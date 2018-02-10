ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kritikal-K by Kannabia Seed Company is a heavy indica ideal for the sore and sleepless. Described as “narcotic” in effect by Kannabia, Kritikal-K crosses Northern Lights and Critical, sprouting tight, emerald green buds that stink of lemon sorbet. The plants have an abundant yield for their zippy 55-day flowering time and are relatively easy to grow. Utilize Kritikal-K at the end of the day to best harness this strain’s sedating effects.  

Avatar for metalfacedoom
Member since 2018
Very strong body high and couch lock. The taste is very unique but if I had to put it close to something it would be cheese mixed with a bit of a train wreck flavor.
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for slavebyname
Member since 2017
One of the most powerfull strains i Everton tried, really great for night time, but to heavy for day time use ;) Realy smooth bits, and no munchies after smoking
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for lowkeyylayne
Member since 2018
i found myself taking the maximum amount of naps as possible. great for insomnia; but personally, i prefer sativa strains because i don’t want to be sleeping my high away. i enjoyed this strain though. smell is loud as helllll
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Boruto
Member since 2019
I took a chop with this strain out my bong with 3 perculators after a chest workout and boyyyyy does it slap , i just cant sleep and am always with bad anxiety but this strain gives me a good high to bring me down from all that bullshit so i can have a nice relaxing day and good sleep ,whereas when ...
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for gajdachloe
Member since 2017
made me sleep amazingly, was quite strong though, I got a headache after taking a couple tokes of it.
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Northern Lights
