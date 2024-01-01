stock photo similar to Kurious Orange
Hybrid

Kurious Orange

Kurious Orange is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Bio Vertex from a layered genetic cross of Mandarine x Black Dog x (Tangerine Haze x Golden Goat). If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kurious Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

