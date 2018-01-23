- Citrus
- Peppery
- Herbal
Black D.O.G. by Humboldt Seed Organization is a weighty mixture of two northern California favorites, Blackberry Kush and Emerald Headband. This medium-sized plant expresses dark, nearly black leaves that give way to sticky, dense buds. Its aroma is a mixture of grape, berries, and oil while the effects tend to be relaxing with just a touch of cerebral stimulation. Black D.O.G. has a rapid flowering time of 48-55 days.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
46
Find Black D.O.G. nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Black D.O.G. nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Black D.O.G.
Hang tight. We're looking for Black D.O.G. nearby.