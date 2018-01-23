ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Black D.O.G.
Indica

4.6 46 reviews

Black D.O.G.

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Black D.O.G. by Humboldt Seed Organization is a weighty mixture of two northern California favorites, Blackberry Kush and Emerald Headband. This medium-sized plant expresses dark, nearly black leaves that give way to sticky, dense buds. Its aroma is a mixture of grape, berries, and oil while the effects tend to be relaxing with just a touch of cerebral stimulation. Black D.O.G. has a rapid flowering time of 48-55 days.

Effects

36 people reported 201 effects
Relaxed 69%
Sleepy 41%
Happy 38%
Euphoric 30%
Hungry 25%
Stress 44%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 30%
Pain 22%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 8%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

46

Lineage

Strain parent
Blackberry Kush
parent
Strain
Black D.O.G.

