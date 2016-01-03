ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
LA Jack

LA Jack is a rare sativa strain with a mysterious heritage. With its true cross unknown, many cannabis aficionados that have encountered this west coast native say she is a cross of Candy Jack and LA Confidential. With a rich lemon/pine smoke that adopts a fruit salad of flavors on the exhale, this spacey strain offers mental energy and a weighted body.

 

This strain is AWESOME SAUCE. Makes your super relaxed and horny. Makes you want to touch and feel on stuff. Makes you want to eat a hearty breakfast in the morning. Energy booster but also a body relaxer. I love this shit 😍🗣😌
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
not a bad strain ,but i will not be getting it again
HungrySleepy
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
