LA Jack is a rare sativa strain with a mysterious heritage. With its true cross unknown, many cannabis aficionados that have encountered this west coast native say she is a cross of Candy Jack and LA Confidential. With a rich lemon/pine smoke that adopts a fruit salad of flavors on the exhale, this spacey strain offers mental energy and a weighted body.
