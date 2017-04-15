ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. LA Kookies
Hybrid

4.7 16 reviews

LA Kookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

LA Kookies
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

LA Kookies is Los Angeles Kush’s version of the legendary California native, Girl Scout Cookies. This strain takes a potent GSC phenotype and crosses it with OG Kush Breath, a genetic relative of GSC. This tertiary backcross enriches the strain’s Cookie attributes while enhancing its savory terpene profile. The aroma is pungent and doughy with touches of pine, while the flavor is sweet with candied cherries, butter cookies, and earth. This perfect middle-of-the-road hybrid relaxes the body while enhancing mood, making it a natural complement for consumers suffering from chronic pain. 

Reviews

16

Avatar for diannazuany
Member since 2016
this is one of my favorite strains of all time because in my opinion, any cookie strain is great, from blue cookies to platinum cookies & so on, but this cookie strain goes above and beyond ! In both looks and taste. The texture is amazing, it's very sticky and dense and has the great "cookie" smell...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for locstahhexx
Member since 2017
Hands down best cookie strain I've had in la! The Los Angeles Kush team is killing it out there! This here is one of my go to for my night time high! Even though it's a hybrid the dominance of the indica the strain provides is so powerful you'll full the full indica effect!🔥
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for leennaa420
Member since 2017
You honestly don't know what your missing out on! Hands down one of my favorite LAK products. She's such a beauty, big solid purple nugs beautifully frosted. Perfect to keep the day going (:
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for HashTon17
Member since 2018
frosty huge nugs, got high right away and it hit me, my eyes were low and I felt amazing. Happy and stress free with this one. Time to go eat my fridge
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ratcob
Member since 2018
So good I had a seizure.
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Similar strains

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
LA Kookies

Products with LA Kookies

