  3. La Reina de Africa
Sativa

4.3 3 reviews

La Reina de Africa is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghani x Thai x AK-47. This luscious and stimulating plant by Kannabia Seed Company produces a generous yield with a fair flowering time due to its Afghani parentage. These recessive indica-dominant genetics also contribute a spicy undertone to the strain’s primarily tropical bouquet. La Reina de Africa’s uplifting mental state gives way to smiles and giggling, while the physical effects remain active but cozy.  

Lineage

Thai
Afghani
