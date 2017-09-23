ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. L.A. Sunshine
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of L.A. Sunshine

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 10 reviews

L.A. Sunshine

L.A. Sunshine

L.A Sunshine is a designer strain by Darkhorse Genetics crafted for the cannabis comedy duo Cheech & Chong. Its complex heritage is a grab bag of genetic crosses, including Chem Soda F1 x Starfighter (Tahoe phenotype) x (Coal Creek Kush x Strawberry Diesel). This hybrid blends active body effects with cerebral indicas to offer a bud that is functional (at smaller doses) but potent enough to satisfy seasoned consumers.  

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

write a review

Find L.A. Sunshine nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry L.A. Sunshine nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of L.A. Sunshine
User uploaded image of L.A. Sunshine

Lineage

First strain parent
Starfighter
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Diesel
parent
Strain
L.A. Sunshine

Products with L.A. Sunshine

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for L.A. Sunshine nearby.