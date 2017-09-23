L.A Sunshine is a designer strain by Darkhorse Genetics crafted for the cannabis comedy duo Cheech & Chong. Its complex heritage is a grab bag of genetic crosses, including Chem Soda F1 x Starfighter (Tahoe phenotype) x (Coal Creek Kush x Strawberry Diesel). This hybrid blends active body effects with cerebral indicas to offer a bud that is functional (at smaller doses) but potent enough to satisfy seasoned consumers.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
10
Find L.A. Sunshine nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry L.A. Sunshine nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with L.A. Sunshine
Hang tight. We're looking for L.A. Sunshine nearby.