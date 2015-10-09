ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
LA Ultra

LA Ultra by Resin Seeds is a strong indica strain whose genetics are kept secret, but its breeders and name hint at a LA Confidential and MK Ultra cross. An 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid, LA Ultra provides a mesmerizing, trippy high that lends a spark to creativity if you can harness it. This indica is spicy and fruity in fragrance, and its buds grow with chunky, finger-like calyxes that are utterly drenched in resin.

15 people reported 127 effects
Happy 80%
Relaxed 80%
Euphoric 73%
Sleepy 40%
Tingly 40%
Stress 46%
Insomnia 40%
Pain 40%
Depression 26%
Headaches 26%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
MK Ultra
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
LA Ultra

New Strains Alert: Sunset Haze, LA Ultra, Pineapple Super Silver Haze, Banana Peel, and More
New Strains Alert: Sunset Haze, LA Ultra, Pineapple Super Silver Haze, Banana Peel, and More

