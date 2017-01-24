LA Woman is a match of two multi-award winning strains by DNA Genetics, Martian Mean Green and LA Confidential. This strain's taste is sweet and robust with the flavor lasting well after the exhale. It's hard to go wrong with LA Woman's incredible smell and potency. This strain has frosty buds and is definitely a crowd-pleaser.
