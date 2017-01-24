ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 115 reviews

LA Woman

aka Martian Confidential

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 115 reviews

LA Woman

LA Woman is a match of two multi-award winning strains by DNA GeneticsMartian Mean Green and LA Confidential. This strain's taste is sweet and robust with the flavor lasting well after the exhale. It's hard to go wrong with LA Woman's incredible smell and potency. This strain has frosty buds and is definitely a crowd-pleaser.

Effects

87 people reported 691 effects
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 51%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 28%
Stress 51%
Anxiety 40%
Pain 39%
Depression 26%
Muscle spasms 18%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

115

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Martian Mean Green
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
LA Woman

