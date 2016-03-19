ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.2 13 reviews

Ladyburn 1974

Ladyburn 1974

Ladyburn 1974 by Green House Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jack Herer and Ice Dream. Balanced effects offer both physical and mental relief, as well as effective pain management. Beginner growers will find success in both indoor or outdoor grows, with flowers at around 9 weeks.

Reviews
13

13

Lineage

Jack Herer
Ladyburn 1974

