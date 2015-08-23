ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 19 reviews

Lambo OG

aka Rambo

Created by T.H. Seeds, Lambo is notable for being bred specifically to grow well outside. A cross of Jamaican Haze, Jamaican Purple and Super Afghan, this “guerilla grower” has a strong natural resistance to molds and pests and an 8 week flowering time, making it ideal for those in warmer climates who want to give outdoor growing a try. Originally named Rambo, this strain has been redubbed thanks to some litigious copyright people, but it’s still the same good stuff.

15 people reported 106 effects
Euphoric 80%
Happy 46%
Relaxed 46%
Sleepy 46%
Hungry 33%
Pain 60%
Nausea 40%
Insomnia 33%
Muscle spasms 33%
Stress 33%
Dry mouth 40%
Dizzy 20%
Dry eyes 20%
Headache 13%

