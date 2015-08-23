Created by T.H. Seeds, Lambo is notable for being bred specifically to grow well outside. A cross of Jamaican Haze, Jamaican Purple and Super Afghan, this “guerilla grower” has a strong natural resistance to molds and pests and an 8 week flowering time, making it ideal for those in warmer climates who want to give outdoor growing a try. Originally named Rambo, this strain has been redubbed thanks to some litigious copyright people, but it’s still the same good stuff.