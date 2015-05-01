ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
aka Lambo

Lamborghini, or just Lambo, is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines the upbeat, high-energy Lamb’s Bread with the relaxing and blissful qualities of Holy Grail Kush. This strain inherits a complex flavor profile that begins with a sharp piney inhale and ends with a sour lime exhale. Its large buds bloom with a sticky coat of crystal trichomes in a show of Lambo’s potency.

Lineage

First strain parent
Lamb's Bread
parent
Second strain parent
Holy Grail Kush
parent
