Hybrid

4.8 5 reviews

Lambs in Space

Lambs in Space

Lambs in Space by Pilot Farms is a balanced cross of Lambs Sour Diesel and Space Candy. It offers a focused, happy buzz that is perfect for social gatherings. The strain’s rich aroma of lemon, mango, and fuel will draw people in, while the thoughtful, giggly buzz promotes energized conversation and good vibes. Lambs in Space also has a vivid appearance, expressing bright green flowers with amber stigma. Enjoy Lambs in Space throughout the day for a happy, focused buzz.

Reviews

5

Avatar for Danielcook84
Member since 2019
Good structure, nice color, red hairs, thc crystals easily visible, tons of tricome's all over with a potent smell and taste. Nice mellow high. Not to mention this is on the 5 gram shelf, 10 eighth. One of the best in the 5 dollar a gram range! Would buy the full OZ!
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for goldied
Member since 2017
I feel like a goddamn alien on planet Moo
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for zad089
Member since 2019
Hits very fast and has a quick head high (for me at least.) Depending on quantity, it can border into a bit of anxiety as the high rises and falls. Great for conversation - definitely try this with friends. Alone it can be an intense experience.
feelings
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHungry
Lineage

Strain parent
Space Candy
parent
Strain
Lambs in Space

