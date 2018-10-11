ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Space Candy
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Space Candy

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 100 reviews

Space Candy

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 18 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 100 reviews

Space Candy

Space Candy originally comes from Heroes of the Farm, who bred this hybrid strain by crossing Cherry Space Queen and Cotton Candy. The genetic combination is as decadent as it sounds, as Space Candy inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation.

Effects

Show all

61 people reported 428 effects
Happy 72%
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 49%
Creative 37%
Stress 32%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 11%
Anxious 8%
Dry eyes 4%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

100

Show all

Avatar for BigSmoke503
Member since 2015
This version of Space Candy was purchased at Fresh Buds PDX, Batch #10862. It's currently my favorite strain to smoke. The aroma of the flowers is sharp and biting, in a good way. Lots of pine and lemon aroma in the nose, with a real sour (good way, again) smell, like a lime. Visually, it's hard to ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for CravenMorebuds
Member since 2015
OMG this is the shit, big beautiful buds sweet citus smell and ripping bong hits. This is a perfect example of why you cant be concerned with the numbers and percentages. This week this is by far my favorite strain Killer breakfast pot but be careful , get a little carried away and DERP !!!!!! y...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for BakiRonin
Member since 2015
Loved smoking this as I make music. Influenced my creative flow
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for TheFriendlyViking
Member since 2015
Space Candy is an out of this world concentrate I got from processor Honu . Listed as a hybrid with a total cannabinoids of 72% with a shatter consistency. The high is a uplifting happy high that had me chatting and laughing. The flavor on this one is pretty amazing stuff that remind me of grape d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for sheldonl
Member since 2014
All i gotta say is if the strain sounds like its from outer space it will get u fucked up💯🙌🏽👌🏽
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Space Candy nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Space Candy nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Cotton Candy Kush
parent
Strain
Space Candy
Strain child
Lambs in Space
child

Products with Space Candy

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Space Candy nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Elevate Your Day With These Tasty Apple Cannabis Strains
Elevate Your Day With These Tasty Apple Cannabis Strains
New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More
New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More

Most popular in