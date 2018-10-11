Space Candy originally comes from Heroes of the Farm, who bred this hybrid strain by crossing Cherry Space Queen and Cotton Candy. The genetic combination is as decadent as it sounds, as Space Candy inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
100
BigSmoke503
CravenMorebuds
BakiRonin
TheFriendlyViking
sheldonl
Find Space Candy nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Space Candy nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Space Candy
Hang tight. We're looking for Space Candy nearby.