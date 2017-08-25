Las Vegas Purple Kush BX is a clone-only strain released in 2013 and has been described as Alphakronik Gene’s most potent indica. This backcross consists of Las Vegas Purple Kush and Sin City Kush genetics, creating a similar experience and aroma to Pre-98 Bubba Kush without the coffee smell and with a slightly sweeter aroma. This strain has been known to help with an array of ailments associated with physical pain and gastrointestinal issues.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
Missamanda367
bc7110
SOLID.cannabiz
rowtober420
Space-Garden_77
Find Las Vegas Purple Kush BX nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Las Vegas Purple Kush BX nearby.
Lineage
Products with Las Vegas Purple Kush BX
Hang tight. We're looking for Las Vegas Purple Kush BX nearby.